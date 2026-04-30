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D4vd hit with new brutal allegations in Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder case

D4vd is charged in Los Angeles County with murdering Rivas on April 23, 2026

D4vd hit with new brutal allegations in Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder case
D4vd hit with new brutal allegations in Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder case

Prosecutors allege that Celeste Rivas Hernandez was killed by D4vd, who then amputated the ring finger bearing his name tattoo.

In a new filing, prosecutors allege David Anthony Burke severed two of Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s fingers—one bearing his name—to distance himself.

He is charged in Los Angeles County with murdering Rivas on April 23, 2026, with authorities claiming he dismembered her body and left it in his car.

The Tesla was impounded months later, and the impound lot manager alerted police after noticing a strong odor of decay and flies around the vehicle, according to prosecutors.

As per PEOPLE, a medical examiner’s report stated that the girl died from “multiple penetrating injuries caused by object(s)” and was missing two fingers.

The report also noted a “Shhh…” tattoo on her right index finger, and Burke has been seen in photos with a similar tattoo.

Prosecutors allege one missing finger bore Burke’s name tattoo, which he removed to “distance himself” from the victim; the fingers have not been recovered.

They also claim he dismembered her with a chainsaw, sent messages after her death to cover it up, and was seen in surveillance footage as the last person to drive the car in July 2025.

D4vd hit with new brutal allegations in Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder case

It is revealed that the text messages show D4vd and Rivas argued the night before her alleged murder, with her reportedly threatening to expose their relationship and “end his career and destroy his life.”

Notably, D4vd was arrested on April 16 following a lengthy investigation, and on April 20 was hit with first-degree murder charges that could carry the death penalty.

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