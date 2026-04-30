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Olivia Rodrigo has a type: 'Three of the five guys I've dated have been....'

The ‘Drop Dead’ singer reveals her exes had one thing in common

Olivia Rodrigo has a type: Three of the five guys Ive dated have been....
Olivia Rodrigo has a type: 'Three of the five guys I've dated have been....'

Olivia Rodrigo recently disclosed an interesting astrological fact about her former lovers.

According to the 23-year-old singer, three of her five former partners share the same zodiac sign.

During a cover story interview with Cosmopolitan published on Wednesday, April 29, Rodrigo said, "Three of the five guys I've dated in my life have been Geminis."

In the interview, the Drop Dead singer also spoke about one of her "stipulations" if she were to date someone would be, "Would they be okay sitting and hanging and playing cards with me and Madison? If they can't hang with that, then they can't hang with me."

The deja vu hitmaker, elsewhere in the interview, also shed light on one of her less favourable qualities, noting that she has a certain quality that her sign doesn't embody.

"I have such a big mouth," said the Good 4 U songstress, adding, "It's one of my worst qualities. I always forget things are supposed to be a secret.

She added playfully, "Don't tell me anything."

Her interview comes amid her announcement of her third record, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.

It’s worth mentioning here that Drop Dead, released on April 17, is the lead single from Olivia Rodrigo’s upcoming album, that is scheduled for release on June 12, 2026.

The ‘Drop Dead’ singer reveals her exes had one thing in common



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