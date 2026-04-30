'Harry Potter' series ignites renewed interest in books, films ahead of release 

A brand new chapter of the wizarding world is set to open up in December on HBO with a totally different cast, which has already inspired Harry Potter fans to once again grab the iconic books.
According to a report from Preply, a language-learning app, ahead of the Harry Potter series' debut on HBO, interest in the original books by J.K. Rowling has increased by a whopping 156 per cent in the last month.
First debuting in 1997 with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the book series has gained international popularity as a beloved fantasy world, long after the final book came out in 2007.
The new series stars Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton as the beloved trio, Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, and each season will be based on one of the respective books.
It has been reported that the HBO series, debuting in December, vows to reflect the original books with more details than the earlier eight films, which released from 2001 to 2011.
Besides the books, the original movies, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Stone, have also seen a remarkable surge in searches, with a 122 per cent increase in the last month.
The first season of the new series, based on J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, will be available to stream on December 25 on HBO.