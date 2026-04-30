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Selena Gomez debunks Benny Blanco split rumors with heartfelt Instagram post

Selena Gomez dismisses marital strain and cheating rumors with loving post for husband Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez debunks Benny Blanco split rumors with heartfelt Instagram post
Selena Gomez debunks Benny Blanco split rumors with heartfelt Instagram post

Selena Gomez has finally put an end to all the troubling speculation surrounding her marriage with Benny Blanco.

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Thursday, April 30, the Only Murders in the Building actress rubbished the ongoing explosive rumors about her marital troubles with her record-producer husband.

In the post, the Sunset Blvd singer posted a series of photos from her personal and professional life, mainly focusing on her loving relationship with Blanco, in a surprise move to shut down the swirling split claims.

The post’s second slide showed a big board from their wedding that read, “Benny and Selena Santa Barbara, CA.”

In the carousel, Gomez also dropped a snap of an adorable corner from her home, featuring beautiful shelves that had a small frame of her and Blanco, followed by another image that showed the American record producer holding his wife’s shoulders from behind, clinging to her.

Taylor Swift’s bestie also posted a selfie of herself with her husband in the gallery.

In the series of photos, Selena Gomez also dropped some glimpses with her pals, her god-daughter, and from the set.

This bombshell move by the Rare Beauty founder comes after weeks of speculation about her marriage with Benny Blanco, as reports emerged claiming the couple have hit a rough patch.

It was also recently reported that the actress has unfollowed her 38-year-old husband from all of her social media handles, which was also found to be a false claim.

For those unfamiliar, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in September 2025; more than two years after dating and nine months after announcing engagement.

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