Amy Grant drops Vince Gill’s life-changing advice after tough brain injury recovery

Amy Grant recently revealed the advice her husband Vince Gill gave that helped her recover from a traumatic brain injury from the 2022 accident.
The Queen of Christian Pop appeared on NPR's Wild Card with Rachel Martin on Thursday, April 30 where she recalled that four years ago, her world was very quiet.
“I just remember saying to Vince, 'What if this is all I get back? What if this is it?” she recounted, adding, “Because, to me, it's like the world is in a conversation, and I am down the hall and in a back bedroom. This is like my response time.”
Grant, who is widely recognised as "The Queen of Christian Pop", then noted that it was her 69-year-old husband who put things into perspective for her.
"[Vince] just said, ‘Amy, life happens to every one of us every day. A virtuoso musician could have a stroke and never be able to pick up their instrument again,” the 65-year-old American singer-songwriter shared, adding, “All you do is you just take the hand you're dealt that day and live the life that you get.’”
It’s worth mentioning here that Amy Grant faced a serious bike accident near her home in July 2022, resulting in a traumatic brain injury that caused her unconsciousness, memory loss, balance issues, and led to throat surgery.