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Meghan Markle offers rare peek at family life in sweet family video

The Duchess of Sussex shared a rare look at her family life through a sweet video clip

Meghan Markle offers rare peek at family life in sweet family video
Meghan Markle offers rare peek at family life in sweet family video

Meghan Markle offered a glimpse into family life, revealing a sweet nickname for one of her children in a candid social media clip.

On April 30, the Duchess of Sussex shared Instagram Stories from her Montecito home with Prince Harry and their children, filmed in their chicken coop, affectionately called “Archie’s Chick Inn.”

In the clip, Meghan is seen feeding chickens with Jonathan Grahm, founder of the Los Angeles-based chocolate brand Compartés.

"When the chocolate man comes to see the chickens," Meghan, 44, said with a laugh at the beginning of the first video as she showed the two of them in the coop.

She then turned the camera to show two chickens from the family’s coop.

In a shared snippet, one of their kids could be heard saying, "Mom, I got another gray one!"

"Thanks sweetheart!" Meghan replied.


Notably, Meghan and Harry spent a sweet family moment after they recently returned to Montecito from a jam-packed trip to Australia, where they embarked on four days of public and private engagements focusing on mental health, community resilience and support for veterans and their families.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share two children, Prince Archie (born May 2019) and Princess Lilibet (born June 2021), and live in Montecito after stepping down from royal duties in 2020.

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