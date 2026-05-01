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Gracie Abrams surprises with new single ‘Hit the Wall’ release date announcement

The ‘That’s So True’ hitmaker announces the release of her new single ‘Hit the Wall’ in an exciting post

Gracie Abrams surprises with new single ‘Hit the Wall’ release date announcement
Gracie Abrams surprises with new single ‘Hit the Wall’ release date announcement

Gracie Abrams has sparked a frenzy among fans with a thrilling announcement.

The That’s So True hitmaker took to her official Instagram account on Friday, May 1, to spark a buzz of anticipation among fans by announcing her new single, Hit the Wall.

In the post, Abrams also shared that her exciting new music is set to debut on May 14 at 5 pm PST.

““Hit the Wall” My new song is out everywhere on May 14th at 5pm PST. I love it with everything I have. – DFH,” she captioned.

Accompanying the buzz-making announcement was an image that featured a silhouette of the American songstress with a blazing fire behind her in a dark background.

Fans’ reactions:

Gracie Abrams’ thrilling post immediately sent her fans into a frenzy, who flooded the comments expressing their anticipation for the upcoming song.

“oh my god. oh my god,” wrote a first excitedly, while another stated, “NEW GRACIE MEANS NEW JOY WOOHOOOOOOO.”

A third added, “OH MY GOD LIFE IS WORTH LIVING!!!!!!!!!!”

“I’m so excited,” one more penned.

About Gracie Abrams:

Born on September 7, 1999, Gracie Madigan Abrams is an American singer and songwriter, who gained widespread fame after releasing her debut extended play, Minor, in 2020, and its follow-up, This Is What It Feels Like, in 2021.

Gracie Abrams’ most-recent album:

Gracie Abrams released her most-recent, second studio album, The Secret of Us, on June 21, 2024.

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