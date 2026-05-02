Apple’s upcoming iPhone Pro models to receive major design overhaul

Apple is reportedly planning a significant overhaul for its iPhone Pro lineup on a special 20th anniversary iPhone coming next year; however, as per the latest report, this won’t be a standalone new model, but instead the company is likely to release an all-new design for the iPhone Pro line.
As per recent reports, the forthcoming iPhone Pro models could feature a quad-curved, bezel-free display, creating a more seamless look.
The design is likely to minimise visible cutouts, with Apple exploring under-display camera technology for a cleaner front panel.
Previous rumors suggested the Cupertino-based tech giant would release a standalone anniversary edition, but new insights from analyst Jeff Pu tipped the resignation would be incorporated into the Pro series.
This aligns with earlier reporting from Mark Gurman, calling plans for a “bold new Pro model” with a heavier use of glass and a refreshed aesthetic.
The transition suggested the Cupertino-based tech giant is primarily focusing on flagship models instead of launching a one-off device.
If the rumours turns out to be true, the 2027 iPhone Pro and Pro Max could represent one of the major design overhauls in years, which would be a perfect blend of cutting-edge display technology with a more refined appearance.