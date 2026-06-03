Is Shopify down? Thousands of users report major outage across US

Shopify has been hit with a mysterious outage, leaving users frustrated with the app.
As per Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, the cloud-based e-commerce platform that allows users to roll out online stores and sell their products is having some issues Wednesday morning across US.
A surge in reports was observed, with more than 3,000 complaints that popped up before 9 a.m. EST on June 3.
In the USA, nearly 75% users are unable to access the website, 16% reported issues with the app, and the remaining 9% users reported problems while logging in the app.
It is pertinent to mention that Shopify has yet to officially address the outage.