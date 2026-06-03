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Is Shopify down? Thousands of users report major outage across US

In the USA, nearly 75% Shopify users are unable to access the website, 16% reported issues with the app

Is Shopify down? Thousands of users report major outage across US
Is Shopify down? Thousands of users report major outage across US

Shopify has been hit with a mysterious outage, leaving users frustrated with the app.

As per Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, the cloud-based e-commerce platform that allows users to roll out online stores and sell their products is having some issues Wednesday morning across US.

A surge in reports was observed, with more than 3,000 complaints that popped up before 9 a.m. EST on June 3.

Is Shopify down? Thousands of users report major outage across US

In the USA, nearly 75% users are unable to access the website, 16% reported issues with the app, and the remaining 9% users reported problems while logging in the app.

It is pertinent to mention that Shopify has yet to officially address the outage.

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