News
Make us preferred on Google
News

AI tech giants urges Congress to require DNA screening to prevent bioweapons

OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google DeepMind are urging US Congress to launch mandatory screening for synthetic DNA and RNA orders

AI tech giants urges Congress to require DNA screening to prevent bioweapons
AI tech giants urges Congress to require DNA screening to prevent bioweapons

Several leading players of the fledgling artificial intelligence (AI) industry, including OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google DeepMind are urging the US Congress to launch mandatory screening for synthetic DNA and RNA orders, aiming to eradicate the risk of biological weapons development.

The appeal comes via an open letter signed by the highly-popular figures of the AI and technological landscape such as Sam Altman, Dario Amodei, Demis Hassabis, Mustafa Suleyman, Alexandr Wang, and Stripe CEO Patrick Collison.

The letter further argued that rapid advances in AI are reducing long-standing barriers to biological research, possibly simplifying it easier for malicious actors to access knowledge required to generate dangerous pathogens.

It has warned that AI systems are constantly being integrated with the cutting-edge AI-powered technology to answer highly technical biological questions at a level comparable to expert researches, significantly increasing biosecurity concerns.

AI tech giants urges Congress to require DNA screening to prevent bioweapons

Signatories are calling for a national requirement that companies producing or selling synthetic nucleic acids verify customer identities, screen genetic sequences for risks, and maintain detailed records of transactions.

They argue that a mandatory system would create a consistent federal standard, replacing the current patchwork of voluntary guidelines and state-level rules.

Supporters say many DNA synthesis companies already conduct voluntary screening, but that participation is inconsistent and not sufficient to ensure security across the industry. Opponents, however, caution that defining “dangerous” sequences is complex and that strict regulations could increase costs and burden smaller biotech firms.

The letter concludes by urging lawmakers to act quickly, describing the level of cross-industry agreement on biosecurity as unusual and emphasizing the need for timely legislation.

Facebook settlement recipients may soon receive another check
Facebook settlement recipients may soon receive another check
SpaceX valuation hits $1.78T as AI revenue projected to surge
SpaceX valuation hits $1.78T as AI revenue projected to surge
Scientists achieve precise human embryo gene editing without DNA damage
Scientists achieve precise human embryo gene editing without DNA damage
iPhone 18 Pro Max may keep same thickness despite bigger battery
iPhone 18 Pro Max may keep same thickness despite bigger battery
SpaceX eyes largest IPO ever with $75 billion offering
SpaceX eyes largest IPO ever with $75 billion offering
Is Shopify down? Thousands of users report major outage across US
Is Shopify down? Thousands of users report major outage across US
SpaceX seeks $75 billion in historic IPO, valuation tops $1.8 trillion
SpaceX seeks $75 billion in historic IPO, valuation tops $1.8 trillion
Google announces highly requested security feature
Google announces highly requested security feature
Is Lloyds bank and Halifax down? Users report widespread disruption
Is Lloyds bank and Halifax down? Users report widespread disruption
Meta experiments with ‘Series’ to organize episodic Reels
Meta experiments with ‘Series’ to organize episodic Reels
Marvell may become next $1 trillion stock, Nvidia’s CEO says
Marvell may become next $1 trillion stock, Nvidia’s CEO says
Is Claude down? Users report widespread disruptions in UK
Is Claude down? Users report widespread disruptions in UK

Popular News

David Beckham opens up about family traditions, football memories, and more

David Beckham opens up about family traditions, football memories, and more
40 minutes ago
Monaco GP: Charles Leclerc leads first practise as Ferraro dominates Circuit de Monaco

Monaco GP: Charles Leclerc leads first practise as Ferraro dominates Circuit de Monaco
2 hours ago
Princess Anne son's wedding preparations underway as venue closed ahead of event

Princess Anne son's wedding preparations underway as venue closed ahead of event
3 hours ago