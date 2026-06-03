Google announces highly requested security feature 

Google has officially announced the release of the latest fake call detection feature for Android designed to protect users from AI-generated impersonation scams.
The feature will become available worldwide in June via the Phone by Google app on Android 12 and newer devices, starting with Pixel phones.
The significant move comes as scammers rapidly start using the cutting-edge AI deepfake technology to make similar voices to trusted contacts to betray their family and friends and use it for illegal purposes.
Enabled by default, the feature works automatically in the background. The Alphabet-owned Google describes it as a “digital handshake” between devices.
When two users are both using a phone by Google, the caller’s device sends a silent verification signal confirming the call is genuinely coming from that phone. If the signal is missing, the recipient’s device checks with the contact’s actual phone. If that phone confirms no call is being made, the user receives an on-screen warning advising them to hang up.
The technology is built on Rich Communication Services (RCS), enabling other companies and apps to adopt the system.
Alongside this update, Google also announced some significant Android updates such as a virtual “wardrobe” feature in Google Photos, AI-centric reading recaps in Google Play Books, and improved Circle to Search capabilities that may easily detect outfits at once on supported Android devices.