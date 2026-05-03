IRGC says Trump faces ‘impossible’ war or ‘bad deal’ with Iran

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) stated that the United States faced a choice between an "impossible" military operation or a "bad deal" with the capital of the country.
The Middle East war conflict, ignited by the US-Israel, resulted in the killing of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Though the war has been on hold since April 8 after declaring an unextended ceasefire, following a collapse of the first round of peace talks.
Amid the closure of Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions across the world.
On Sunday, May 3 2026, the Guards intelligence organization stated that US President Donald "Trump must choose between 'an impossible operation or a bad deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran."
On the other hand, Trump said in a post on Truth Social that he would be reviewing Iran's latest proposal but added that he "can't imagine that it would be acceptable".
According to Tasnim, Iran has said the outstanding issues between the two sides "should be resolved within 30 days" and should focus "on ending the war instead of extending the ceasefire".
The report mentioned "ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon and agreeing a new mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz".
Both the countries are continuing to exchange letters and messages for each other; however, the future of ceasefire remains uncertain.