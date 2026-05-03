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Two dead, three injured in ‘suspicious’ house explosion in Bristol

The injured ones were immediately rushed to the hospital after a “suspicious” explosion following the incident

Two dead, three injured in ‘suspicious’ house explosion in Bristol
Two dead, three injured in ‘suspicious’ house explosion in Bristol

A deadly explosion occurred at a house in Bristol, UK, claiming the lives of a man, woman and three people, including a child.

Following the incident, the injured ones were immediately rushed to the hospital after a “suspicious” explosion.

Avon and Somerset Police declared a major incident after the explosion at an address in Sterncourt Road at around 6.30am on Sunday.


Notably, officers are currently inquiring at a property in Speedwell which is linked to the man who died.

A spokesperson stated, “A cordon remains in place while emergency services respond to an incident in Bristol. An explosion was reported at a residential address in Sterncourt Road at about 6.30am today. The cause of the incident is being treated as suspicious, and a major incident has been declared.

“Two adults have died at the address and their families have been updated. Emergency services are following well-rehearsed plans in response to this incident. Our inquiries are at an early stage, but at this point we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident,” the spokesperson added.

Images from the scene show a number of emergency service vehicles outside the house, including police cars, ambulances and a bomb disposal van, and neighbours reported seeing armed police officers outside. 

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