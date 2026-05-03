News
News

Iran offers 30-day truce as Trump reviews, stands firm on Hormuz

Donald Trump confirmed he is reviewing the proposal but expressed skepticism, indicating it may not be acceptable

Iran offers 30-day truce as Trump reviews, stands firm on Hormuz
Iran offers 30-day truce as Trump reviews, stands firm on Hormuz

Iran has proposed a 30-day plan to end its conflict with the United States, while insisting it will not retreat from its position on the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The proposal, a 14-point plan delivered through Pakistani officials, calls for the US lift sanctions, end its naval blockade of Iranian ports, withdraw troops from the region, and discontinue hostilities such as Israeli operations in Lebanon.

Iran offers 30-day truce as Trump reviews, stands firm on Hormuz

Donald Trump confirmed he is reviewing the proposal but expressed skepticism, indicating it may not be acceptable.

The US has imposed blockade on Iranian ports since April 13 following Iran restricting access via the Strait of Hormuz, contributing to increasing energy prices.

Iranian officials reaffirmed that the country “will not back down” on the strait, with Deputy Parliament Speaker Ali Nikzad asserting control over the waterway and proposing toll-based passage for non-US and non-Israeli vessels.

Meanwhile, tensions continue to escalate. Israel has ordered evacuations in southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire with Hezbollah, as clashes continue.

Two dead, three injured in ‘suspicious’ house explosion in Bristol
Two dead, three injured in ‘suspicious’ house explosion in Bristol
IRGC says Trump faces ‘impossible’ war or ‘bad deal’ with Iran
IRGC says Trump faces ‘impossible’ war or ‘bad deal’ with Iran
UK govt approves plans allowing airlines to cancel flights in advance over fuel shortages
UK govt approves plans allowing airlines to cancel flights in advance over fuel shortages
US State Secretary Marco Rubio to visit Vatican, Italy after Trump-Pope row
US State Secretary Marco Rubio to visit Vatican, Italy after Trump-Pope row
China criticises Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, calls him ‘rat’ over Africa visit
China criticises Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, calls him ‘rat’ over Africa visit
Trump hints at rejecting new Iran peace proposal: Not ‘paid big enough price’
Trump hints at rejecting new Iran peace proposal: Not ‘paid big enough price’
Oil tanker hijacking off Yemen raises new security fears in Gulf region
Oil tanker hijacking off Yemen raises new security fears in Gulf region
Iran lays out 14 demands via Pakistan in response to US proposal to end war
Iran lays out 14 demands via Pakistan in response to US proposal to end war
Melania Trump urges caution, pushes Donald Trump to cancel WHCD after shooting
Melania Trump urges caution, pushes Donald Trump to cancel WHCD after shooting
Pentagon gains greater control over AI systems with Google, OpenAI deal
Pentagon gains greater control over AI systems with Google, OpenAI deal
Torrential rain hits Northeast Brazil, six dead and thousands displaced
Torrential rain hits Northeast Brazil, six dead and thousands displaced
Humpback whale ‘Timmy’ returns to North Sea after weeks stranded off Germany
Humpback whale ‘Timmy’ returns to North Sea after weeks stranded off Germany

Popular News

Konkona Sen calls out sexism in Bollywood: ‘Big films still need male heroes’

Konkona Sen calls out sexism in Bollywood: ‘Big films still need male heroes’
8 minutes ago
Iran offers 30-day truce as Trump reviews, stands firm on Hormuz

Iran offers 30-day truce as Trump reviews, stands firm on Hormuz
26 minutes ago
Anupam Kher marks 55 years of acting with deep post: 'Something begins to change'

Anupam Kher marks 55 years of acting with deep post: 'Something begins to change'
3 hours ago