Iran offers 30-day truce as Trump reviews, stands firm on Hormuz

Iran has proposed a 30-day plan to end its conflict with the United States, while insisting it will not retreat from its position on the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
The proposal, a 14-point plan delivered through Pakistani officials, calls for the US lift sanctions, end its naval blockade of Iranian ports, withdraw troops from the region, and discontinue hostilities such as Israeli operations in Lebanon.
Donald Trump confirmed he is reviewing the proposal but expressed skepticism, indicating it may not be acceptable.
The US has imposed blockade on Iranian ports since April 13 following Iran restricting access via the Strait of Hormuz, contributing to increasing energy prices.
Iranian officials reaffirmed that the country “will not back down” on the strait, with Deputy Parliament Speaker Ali Nikzad asserting control over the waterway and proposing toll-based passage for non-US and non-Israeli vessels.
Meanwhile, tensions continue to escalate. Israel has ordered evacuations in southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire with Hezbollah, as clashes continue.