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Javed Akhtar slams ‘propaganda’ label on ‘Dhurandhar’

The legendary lyricist addresses controversy surround Ranveer Singh starrer

Javed Akhtar slams ‘propaganda’ label on ‘Dhurandhar’
Javed Akhtar slams ‘propaganda’ label on ‘Dhurandhar’

Javed Akhtar recently responded to the controversy surrounding Dhurandhar movie, being labelled as a “propaganda”.

The lyricist-writer was asked to comment on some recent films like the Ranveer Singh starrer being labelled as propaganda during the weekend.

To which, Akhtar, who was speaking to reporters after receiving a special award from a leading city-based jewellery brand for his achievements, responded that he does not know what the reporters mean by propaganda films.

“I loved Dhurandhar; it was an excellent film,” said the legendary lyricist, adding that he liked the first one more than the second.

The veteran scriptwriter further shed light on the controversy, saying, "Every story takes a stand, but does it become propaganda because the narrative doesn't suit a section of the audience?”

He further went on to say, “Everyone has the right to propagate their ideas.

“What is wrong with propaganda films? The task of every filmmaker is to present the truth.”

In the end, Javed Akhtar noted that every film carries a moral, which may be interpreted or labelled differently.

Apart from Singh, Dhurandhar is an Aditya Dhar directional movie that stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun.

The Dhurandhar franchise is based on two films; with first one releasing in December 2026 and another titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released on March 19, 2026.



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