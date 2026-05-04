David Beckham announces major project with Tom Hiddleston after turning 51

David Beckham teams up with Tom Hiddleston, Lucien Laviscount, Cole Hauser and other prominent celebrities for a major project.
Just a day after turning 51, the Inter Miami co-owner on Monday, May 4, made a big announcement on his social media.
Taking to Instagram, the former English footballer, revealed the star-studded guest list for his upcoming Champions League special show.
Beckham wrote, “Love when the Champions League gets to this point… Can’t wait to watch alongside some great guests on Beckham & Friends Live this week @paramountplus.”
The guest lineup for Beckham and Friends Live included, Hiddleston, Laviscount, Cole Mauser, Clint Dempsey, Fisher Stevens and Charly Clive.
Beckham & Friends Live is an altcast of UEFA Champions League soccer coverage featuring the co-owner of Salford City F.C.
As per the press release, “David brings a player's perspective and fun conversation along with friends, with CBS Sports' Kate Scott serving as host.”
Marvel star Hiddleston and Emily in Paris actor Laviscount will join Beckham, 51, on Tuesday's episode of the sports series.
Yellowstone actor Hauser, The Good Fight star Stevens and retired soccer player Clint Dempsey will join Beckham on the show Wednesday.
This week's episodes will cover the UEFA Champions League semifinal matches in London. Beckham will return May 30 for the finals match in Budapest.