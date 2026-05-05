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Blake Lively makes surprise Met Gala appearance after settlement in Justin Baldoni lawsuit

The 'It Ends With Us' actress appeared at the Met Gala 2026 after settled her legal battle with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively makes surprise Met Gala appearance after settlement in Justin Baldoni legal battle
Blake Lively makes surprise Met Gala appearance after settlement in Justin Baldoni legal battle

Blake Lively attended the 2026 Met Gala on the same day she reportedly settled her lawsuit involving Justin Baldoni.

The It Ends With Us actress appeared at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's annual fashion event on Monday, May 4, where this year's theme was "Costume Art."

For the prestigious event, Lively served looks in an archival Atelier Versace gown from spring 2006, accessorizing it with custom Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.


Notably, her solo appearance came after earlier on Monday, Lively's attorneys, Michael Gottlieb and Esra Hudson along with Justin Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios lawyers, Bryan Freedman and Ellyn Garofalo announced that they had reached a settlement in their legal dispute.

The case, filed in December 2024, had been set for trial on May 18.

"The end product — the movie It Ends With Us — is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life," read the joint statement.

It added, "Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors — and all survivors — is a goal that we stand behind."

"We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard. We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments," continued the statement.

The statement noted, "It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online."

Notably, Lively last attended the Met Gala in 2022, when she served as a co-chair alongside her husband Ryan Reynolds.

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