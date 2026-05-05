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Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles' new honor for his lifelong ‘commitment’

Royal Family shares delightful new update on King Charles' prestigious honor

Buckingham Palace announces King Charles new honor for his lifelong ‘commitment’
Buckingham Palace announces King Charles new honor for his lifelong ‘commitment’

King Charles' office has shared an exciting update on monarch's new honor just days after he wrapper his US-Bermuda visit.

On Tuesday, May 5, the official Instagram account of the Royal Family released a video of the 77-year-old monarch from his appearance on Blue Peter - BBC's longest-running children show.

In the video, Charles was presented a "Blue Peter Badge for his commitment to protecting nature and helping to create a more sustainable future."

As per the caption alongside the video, "The Green Badge was presented to His Majesty by Blue Peter presenter @itsjoelm on Earth Day, to celebrate The King’s lifelong passion for the environment"

"His Majesty met young people who have come up with food waste solutions as part of their studies at @dumfrieshouse, headquarters of The @kingsfoundation," it added.

"These ideas were placed in a time capsule, to be opened in 100 years, along with items that represent the work that The King’s charity is doing to protect nature and promote sustainability," added Royal Family's statement.

This update regarding King Charles new badge - which his majesty received on World Earth Day, April 22, 2026, came just a day after Royal Family celebrated the news of Princess Eugenie's third pregnancy in an official statement.

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