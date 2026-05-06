UFC Freedom 250: Ilia Topuria issues bold warning to Trump ahead of White House fight

UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria is preparing for an unprecedented title defense on the South Lawn of the White House.
Set for June 4, 2026, the “UFC Freedom 250” event celebrates the nation’s 250th anniversary with Topuria facing interim champion Justin Gaethje in the main event.
The undefeated champion known as “El Matador” has sparked massive social media buzz by issuing a direct warning to the guest of honor.
“Don’t blink or fix your hair,” Topuria joked during a recent interview addressing Donald Trump, “because it’s going to be over quickly.”
Despite his opponent’s reputation for toughness, Topuria remains certain that his superior skill level will lead to a dominant victory.
While many expect a long bloody battle, Topuria views the fight as another step toward his “GOAT” status.
When asked about his confidence during a promotional tour, the champion gestured upward, stating, “Bro, I have the ego right here.” While pointing toward the ceiling to show his self-belief.
With a perfect 17-0 record, Topuria insists that while Gaethje is a legend, “there are levels to this” and the win is already his.