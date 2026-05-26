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Prince Harry seeks more than cash from King Charles amid financial troubles

The Duke of Sussex's crash crisis has been highlighted amid the Invictus Games trouble

Prince Harry seeks more than cash from King Charles amid financial troubles
Prince Harry seeks more than cash from King Charles amid financial troubles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who quit their royal duties in 2020, are allegedly neck-deep in a cash crisis.

The situation has worsened with Harry's Invictus Games, which will take place in Birmingham in 2027, losing the government funding for its Australia chapter.

As reported by Closer magazine, with the Duke of Sussex in urgent need of raising funds, he has turned to his father, King Charles, for help.

"Harry and Charles are in touch, they are even having long conversations, and Harry is very transparent with his father about how tough things have been. Harry really needs to find a big chunk of money to bail out Invictus right now, he needs his fathers help," a source noted.

Amid little to no support back home and in the US, Harry is not just looking for financial help from the monarch but rather a small gesture which could open doors for him in California.

"Some positive comments on the record about how he's [Charles] behind them would do their brand and their status a world of good," the insider said.

The source explained, "In Harry's view, it would take very little on his father's end to help him out. All he would need to do is make a small public gesture to indicate that he and Meghan have his blessing, and life for them could get a whole lot easier."

"He's not asking for a cash payout, as helpful as that would be, all he's asking for is a little bit of public support. Harry would love it if he could make a few introductions as well, Charles can put in the room with people that can seriously advance him and potentially open lots of doors."

Moreover, tipsters have also claimed that the "simple gesture" by King Charles is what Harry believed could be the start of the "compensation" he and Meghan are owed for their troubling times in the Royal Family.

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