Marta Kostyuk opens up about ‘unbelievable’ French Open win over Swiatek

Marta Kostyuk shed light on the mindset that is driving her incredible form after her stunning upset victory against Iga Swiatek at the 2026 French Open.
The world No 15 downed third-ranked Swiatek, who is a four-time Roland Garros champion, 7-5, 6-1 in the fourth round on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Kostyuk twice battled back from a break down — including with Swiatek serving for the set at 5-4 — in a hard-fought opening set.
The Ukrainian star then lost her serve in the opening game of the second set, but she hit back by breaking Swiatek three consecutive times to seal a convincing win.
The 23-year-old is through to her second Grand Slam quarter-final after she reached the same stage at the 2024 Australian Open.
Kostyuk is unbeaten on clay in 2026, and she has extended her winning streak to 16 matches.
In her on-court interview, Kostyuk said: “Yeah, I am still in shock. To beat such an unbelievable player who won four times here — and I lost four times to her before this, never taking a set off her.”