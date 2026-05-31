Rod Stewart halts Las Vegas shows after unexpected health setback 

Rod Stewart has announced a temporary musical hiatus after an unexpected health ordeal.
The British singer and songwriter has postponed a couple of his Las Vegas shows over the weekend, in the wake of his deteriorating health condition.
For those unaware, the award-winning musician was scheduled for a two-night show over the weekend.
Stewart’s representative shared, “Following his doctor’s advice, Rod Stewart has regretfully cancelled his performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on May 29 and 30, but is scheduled to return with shows beginning June 2.”
“My apologies to my family of fans. I am on vocal rest as I recover from a sinus infection. I look forward to seeing you at a future show at Caesars Palace or on tour this summer,” the singer added.
The scheduled two-day show is part of the 81-year-old singer’s The Encore Shows for his Las Vegas residency, which spans from May 27 to June 6 and will return from August 18 to 29.
Rod Stewart’s North American Arena and Amphitheatre tour kicked off on May 13 in Connecticut and will cover several states, including Tennessee, Alabama, Texas and Arizona, before concluding in Kansas City on August 15.