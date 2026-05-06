Trump threatens escalated bombing on Iran if peace talks collapse 

US President Donald Trump issued a new warning to Iran, saying if they don’t come to an agreement, the “bombing starts” and it will “higher level and intensity than it was before.”
Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Wednesday, “Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran. If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before.”
The president did leave open the door to an agreement, which he said would end the US military operation against the country but added it is possibly a “big assumption” the two sides can come to an agreement.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters yesterday that Operation Epic Fury was already over.
“The operation is over. Epic Fury, as the president notified Congress, we’re done with that stage of it,” Rubio said during a press briefing.