News
  • By Web Desk
Make us preferred on Google
News

Trump threatens escalated bombing on Iran if peace talks collapse

Donald Trump warns of ‘bombing Iran’ after pausing ‘Project Freedom’ in Strait of Hormuz

  • By Web Desk
Trump threatens escalated bombing on Iran if peace talks collapse
Trump threatens escalated bombing on Iran if peace talks collapse 

US President Donald Trump issued a new warning to Iran, saying if they don’t come to an agreement, the “bombing starts” and it will “higher level and intensity than it was before.”

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Wednesday, “Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran. If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before.”

The president did leave open the door to an agreement, which he said would end the US military operation against the country but added it is possibly a “big assumption” the two sides can come to an agreement.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters yesterday that Operation Epic Fury was already over.

“The operation is over. Epic Fury, as the president notified Congress, we’re done with that stage of it,” Rubio said during a press briefing.

Pope Leo, Trump clash again over Iran as war of words escalates
Pope Leo, Trump clash again over Iran as war of words escalates
Hantavirus-hit cruise ship heads to Spain after three evacuated from MV Hondius
Hantavirus-hit cruise ship heads to Spain after three evacuated from MV Hondius
Trump pauses ‘Project Freedom’ in Strait of Hormuz amid Iran peace talks
Trump pauses ‘Project Freedom’ in Strait of Hormuz amid Iran peace talks
Romania’s government collapses after PM Ilie Bolojan loses no-confidence vote
Romania’s government collapses after PM Ilie Bolojan loses no-confidence vote
US military plane missing: KC-135 Tanker vanishes near Qatar after ‘7700’ emergency alert
US military plane missing: KC-135 Tanker vanishes near Qatar after ‘7700’ emergency alert
Colorado School Closure: ‘Miracle May’ dumps 2 feet snow on Denver, Front Range
Colorado School Closure: ‘Miracle May’ dumps 2 feet snow on Denver, Front Range
Ohio Primary Election Results 2026: Ramaswamy and Acton to face off for governor
Ohio Primary Election Results 2026: Ramaswamy and Acton to face off for governor
Tanner Horner sentenced to death for 2022 murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand
Tanner Horner sentenced to death for 2022 murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand
JD Vance casts ballot with son in Ohio, makes first Iowa campaign visit as VP
JD Vance casts ballot with son in Ohio, makes first Iowa campaign visit as VP
Woman linked to Jeffrey Epstein case goes missing in New York
Woman linked to Jeffrey Epstein case goes missing in New York
Romania’s Ilie Bolojan ousted as government falls in no-confidence vote
Romania’s Ilie Bolojan ousted as government falls in no-confidence vote
US military plane KC-135 vanishes from radar after sending distress signal
US military plane KC-135 vanishes from radar after sending distress signal

Popular News

National Nurses day 2026: Restaurants offer deep discounts and deals for Nurses

National Nurses day 2026: Restaurants offer deep discounts and deals for Nurses
an hour ago
Kim Kardashian 'baby' rumors spark online chaos as Lewis Hamilton's career takes a hit

Kim Kardashian 'baby' rumors spark online chaos as Lewis Hamilton's career takes a hit
2 hours ago
Robert Irwin survives close 'death-roll' call in terrifying crocodile encounter

Robert Irwin survives close 'death-roll' call in terrifying crocodile encounter

4 hours ago