News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Kyle Loftis, founder of 1320Video passes away at 34; Motorsports world mourns

Loftis founded 1320Video, transforming underground street racing into a global digital phenomenon

Loftis founded 1320Video, transforming underground street racing into a global digital phenomenon
Loftis founded 1320Video, transforming underground street racing into a global digital phenomenon

The motorsports community is in shock following the death of Kyle Loftis, the 34-year-old visionary behind the media empire 1320Video.

Loftis passed away on the night of Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

His company confirmed the heartbreaking news the following morning, stating: “We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis the founder of 1320Video, passed away last night. We are in a state of shock.”

Loftis founded 1320Video in 2003, transforming underground street racing into a global digital phenomenon with over 10 million followers.

The company described him as a “beam of light at every gathering,” adding that “his enthusiasm, kindness and creativeness was contagious.”


His influence was so vast that it launched the careers of many including Garrett Mitchell, known as Cleetus McFarland.

Mitchell, who postponed his upcoming events called Loftis “the most influential person on my life.”

While the cause of death has not been released, fans recalled Loftis’s resilience after surviving severe filming accident in late 2025.

The official statement concluded: “Kyle’s passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sports.”

OG Anunoby injury update: Knicks star exits Game 2 vs. 76ers late
OG Anunoby injury update: Knicks star exits Game 2 vs. 76ers late
McIlroy opens up on back-to-back Masters wins in interview with Travis Kelce
McIlroy opens up on back-to-back Masters wins in interview with Travis Kelce
Lewis Hamilton takes major Ferrari decision ahead of Canada Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton takes major Ferrari decision ahead of Canada Grand Prix
Rogue Piece codes for May 2026 to accelerate your progress
Rogue Piece codes for May 2026 to accelerate your progress
UFC Freedom 250: Ilia Topuria issues bold warning to Trump ahead of White House fight
UFC Freedom 250: Ilia Topuria issues bold warning to Trump ahead of White House fight
Jarred Vanderbilt Injury Update: Lakers forward suffers dislocated pink in Game 1
Jarred Vanderbilt Injury Update: Lakers forward suffers dislocated pink in Game 1
Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff raise boycott threat over Grand Slam prize money
Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff raise boycott threat over Grand Slam prize money
Patrick Mahomes to join Chiefs ‘way ahead of schedule’ as rehab progresses
Patrick Mahomes to join Chiefs ‘way ahead of schedule’ as rehab progresses
Wu Yize beats Shaun Murphy 18-17 to win 2026 World Snooker Championship
Wu Yize beats Shaun Murphy 18-17 to win 2026 World Snooker Championship
Anthony Edwards injury update: Wolves star returns for Game 1 win vs Spurs
Anthony Edwards injury update: Wolves star returns for Game 1 win vs Spurs
Lewis Hamilton pens emotional note after Miami GP setback: ‘Challenging week’
Lewis Hamilton pens emotional note after Miami GP setback: ‘Challenging week’
David Beckham announces major project with Tom Hiddleston after turning 51
David Beckham announces major project with Tom Hiddleston after turning 51

Popular News

Princess Anne's special moment lights up Buckingham Palace Garden Party

Princess Anne's special moment lights up Buckingham Palace Garden Party
22 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra’s new project with Orlando Bloom gets shout-out from Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra’s new project with Orlando Bloom gets shout-out from Nick Jonas
13 minutes ago
‘Dhurandhar 2’ vs Trimurti Films: Legal fight over song takes shocking turn

‘Dhurandhar 2’ vs Trimurti Films: Legal fight over song takes shocking turn
2 hours ago