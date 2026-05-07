Kyle Loftis, founder of 1320Video passes away at 34; Motorsports world mourns

The motorsports community is in shock following the death of Kyle Loftis, the 34-year-old visionary behind the media empire 1320Video.
Loftis passed away on the night of Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
His company confirmed the heartbreaking news the following morning, stating: “We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis the founder of 1320Video, passed away last night. We are in a state of shock.”
Loftis founded 1320Video in 2003, transforming underground street racing into a global digital phenomenon with over 10 million followers.
The company described him as a “beam of light at every gathering,” adding that “his enthusiasm, kindness and creativeness was contagious.”
His influence was so vast that it launched the careers of many including Garrett Mitchell, known as Cleetus McFarland.
Mitchell, who postponed his upcoming events called Loftis “the most influential person on my life.”
While the cause of death has not been released, fans recalled Loftis’s resilience after surviving severe filming accident in late 2025.
The official statement concluded: “Kyle’s passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sports.”