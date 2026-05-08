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Stephen Garcia Cancer Diagnosis: Former South Carolina QB battling stage 4 colorectal cancer

Garcia began an aggressive chemotherapy treatment known as FOLFIRINOX

Stephen Garcia Cancer Diagnosis: Former South Carolina QB battling stage 4 colorectal cancer
Stephen Garcia Cancer Diagnosis: Former South Carolina QB battling stage 4 colorectal cancer

Former South Carolina star quarterback Stephen Garcia has revealed he is battling Stage 4 colorectal cancer.

The 38-year-old, who led the Gamecocks to a historic upset of No. 1 Alabama in 2010, shared the news this week sparking an immediate wave of support from the college football world.

Garcia began an aggressive chemotherapy treatment known as FOLFIRINOX on Wednesday with his wife, Maria, launching a GoFundMe to assist with rising medical costs.

Despite the gravity of the diagnosis, the former QB is maintaining his signature “fighting mentality.”


Garcia took to Facebook to address his fans writing, “Wasn’t overly excited to share this news but it is what it is. We have a great team of doctors and staff that’s confident we can beat this! It’s the only option.”

He is also using his platform to urge others to prioritize their health noting, “If there’s one lesson to be learned, get checked and don’t be afraid to visit the doctors’ office when you don’t feel 100%.”

Current South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, who spoke with Garcia described him as “very convicted and determined” adding that the Gamecock family is standing firmly behind him as he prepares for this long journey.

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