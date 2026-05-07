Nintendo announces first new Star Fox game in decade for Switch 2

Nintendo has officially released the first new Star Fox game in 10 years for the Switch 2, a game, which is known as Star Fox, on June 25.
As per Nintendo, the highly-anticipated game is dependent on the classic Star Fox 64; however, it will be integrated with upgraded graphics, redesigned characters, with a sleek and cleaner look.
The exciting gameplay keeps the original space-shooter style and level design while adding detailed visuals and smoother action.
As for Star Fox’s characters, it will include Slippy Toad, which appears to be more realistic, and the famous in-flight banter is still included.
Another new addition is interactive player avatars during online matches. Nintendo says these avatars can copy players’ facial expressions and movements through GameChat.
Moreover, players will be able to easily control several vehicles besides spaceships such as submarines.
The reboot consists of a range of thrilling features, including online four-versus-four multiplayer dogfights and optional mouse controls.
For longtime fans, the game is set to support the N64 controller to recreate the classic experience.
The revelation helped strengthen Nintendo’s otherwise limited first-party Switch 2 series for the remaining year. Other forthcoming games include Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, Rhythm Heaven Groove, Splatoon Raiders, and Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave.