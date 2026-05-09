Google introduces Fitbit Air with THESE essential features: Pricing, availability

Google has officially released the latest Fitbit brand, the Fitbit Air, marking its first mainstream tracker launch in nearly three years.
The recently introduced device moves away from smartwatch-style designs and rather focuses on a compact, screenless form, especially built for continuously providing you health updates and app-based insights.
Fitbit Air features
The Fitbit Air consists of a range of compelling features that are discussed below:
Health tracking:
24/7 heart rate, heart rhythm monitoring with life-threatening arrhythmia alerts, SpO2, resting heart rate, and heart rate variability.
Sleep tracking:
Tracks sleep stages and duration, with a design optimised for overnight wear.
Activity tracking:
Automatic workout detection that improves over time, along with manual logging and guided workouts via Google Health Coach.
Battery:
It offers nearly seven days of battery life, with fast charging that offers a full day’s usage in a couple of minutes.
Build:
Polycarbonate body with a minimal status light and 50m water resistance.
Fitbit is offering multiple styles, including a breathable Performance Loop, a sweat-resistant Active Band, and a more lifestyle-focused Elevated Modern Band.
Fitbit Air pricing and availability
Fitbit Air is available for $99.99, with a special edition at $129.99.
The latest device includes a three-month trial of Google Health Premium, though core tracking features remain usable without a subscription.
Fitbit Air is currently available for pre-order, with US retail availability scheduled to begin from May 26th, 2026.