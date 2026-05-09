Fallout 3 Remake rumours grow after ‘Remastered’ collectible listing appears

A rumoured Fallout 3 remastered may launch sooner than fans expected after renewed speculation sparked by the latest merchandise listing.
Interest in the project first emerged during the FTC court case over Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, when internal Bethesda documents referenced both a Fallout 3 remake and an The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake.
Following Oblivion later getting an amazing surprise remaster launch, many fans are now anticipating that the game’s manufacturers are likely to follow the same monopoly for the Fallout 3 release.
Rumours reignited after McFarlane Toys listed a collectible figure titled “ELITE EDITION 7IN - FALLOUT 3 REMASTERED - #13 T-45B NUKA COLA.”
The product is slated for launch on August 31. The wording of the listing, especially the use of “Remastered,” has garnered significant attention because it has remained the same for several months.
Neither Bethesda nor Xbox has officially confirmed a Fallout 3 remake.
However, fans believe the merchandise listing could suggest a release is being prepared.
The original Fallout 3 launched in 2008 and remains one of Bethesda’s most successful role-playing games
Interest in the franchise has significantly increased after the success of the Fallout television adaptation, which has already been renewed for a third season.
Some fans are now speculating a Fallout 3 remake could release later this year, potentially avoiding competition with Grand Theft Auto VI.