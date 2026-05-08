LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 300 career playoff games

In a historic display of longevity, LeBron James has become the first player in NBA history to appear in 300 career playoff games.
The 41-year-old superstar reached this “one-of-one” milestone during Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder on May 7, 2026.
Despite the Lakers falling behind 2-0 in the series after a 125-107 loss, James continues to rewrite the record books.
He is the only player to hit the 300-game mark with only nine other players in league history even reaching 200.
Throughout this 2026 postseason, LeBron has shouldered a massive load for Los Angeles averaging over 23 points per game.
Reflecting on his role as the team’s elder statesman following their first-round win, James noted:
“I have the most experience on the team and have the most play-off experience on the team so I know how a series can go. I just try to bleed that into them, bleed the confidence and tell them to go out and play.”
Even opponents remain in awe of his impact with Thunder guard Alex Caruso remarking:
“Everybody wants to talk about his age but he’s still LeBron James. He’s still capable of being the best player on the court any given night.”