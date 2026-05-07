Lewis Hamilton sparks backlash over inappropriate gesture at Miami GP

Lewis Hamilton penalty escape over controversial gesture at the Miami Grand Prix has sparked criticism.
According to F1 Oversteer, FIA have been called out for “double standards” after Lewis Hamilton escaped a fine at the Miami Grand Prix.
The seven-time world champion appeared to show Franco Colapinto his middle finger following an incident in the race.
During a first-lap melee at the Miami Grand Prix last weekend, Lewis Hamilton was seen to be very unhappy with Franco Colapinto after the Alpine F1 driver seemingly ran the Briton wide at turn 11.
Hamilton was left with race-ruining damage to his SF-26, but his gesture to the Argentine was seen as unsporting by many, despite the Ferrari star’s loyal fans defending his response.
Former F1 reserve driver and now Max Verstappen’s teammate for the upcoming Nurburgring 24 Hours, Daniel Juncadella, took to social media to share his thoughts on Hamilton’s gesture towards Colapinto.
The Spaniard replied to an image of the incident on X with, “So I take it there wasn’t a fine, was there? The FIA’s double standards… They never fail.”
Juncadella was referring to an incident that involved World Endurance Championship rival Augusto Farfus and himself at last year’s 8 Hours of Bahrain.
Due to his downforce being limited by the damage, Hamilton was only able to claim a P6 finish following the chequered flag.
It was seen as a massively disappointing result for Ferrari due to the fact that they brought 11 new upgrades to the race weekend.