News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Jannik Sinner’s off-court conduct revealed by tennis insider: ‘Gangly teenager’

Tennis insider shares untold stories about world No. 1 Jannik Sinner behind the scenes

Jannik Sinner’s off-court conduct revealed by tennis insider: ‘Gangly teenager’
Jannik Sinner’s off-court conduct revealed by tennis insider: ‘Gangly teenager’

Jannik Sinner is not only creating an impression on the court but is also leaving a good impression on people off the court.

According to Tennis365, Sinner has began the season in stunning fashion, by winning the first four Masters events of 2026 in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, and Madrid.

Despite his dominance, the top players on the ATP Tour often speak very highly of the Italian and that’s been mirrored by a high-profile tennis journalist.

In an interview with Tales from Tennis, tennis broadcaster Rich Connelly divulged information about his experiences with Jannik Sinner away from the tennis court.

Connelly was full of praise for the World No. 1’s conduct and he revealed that Sinner’s behaviour has always been impeccable both on and off the court.

Connelly said, “He does an incredible job of bringing this personality to everything he does and I think from the outside, we kind of take it granted as that is who he is. Players put al ot of effort into the way they come across and how they are.”

“He’s one of the guys that when you sit down with him, he will return the question. And you can have a little conversation with him. I’ve found him to be a delight really, right from the moment when he came into the studio in Rotterdam a few years back when he was a gangly teenager effectively into the champion he is now. He’s been professional from the word go, but also kind with it,” he added.

Sinner has so far won 23 straight matches in 2026 season which has brought him titles at Indian Wells, the Miami Open, the Monte Carlo Masters, and the Madrid Open.



Lewis Hamilton sparks backlash over inappropriate gesture at Miami GP
Lewis Hamilton sparks backlash over inappropriate gesture at Miami GP
Nintendo announces first new Star Fox game in decade for Switch 2
Nintendo announces first new Star Fox game in decade for Switch 2
Kyle Loftis, founder of 1320Video passes away at 34; Motorsports world mourns
Kyle Loftis, founder of 1320Video passes away at 34; Motorsports world mourns
OG Anunoby injury update: Knicks star exits Game 2 vs. 76ers late
OG Anunoby injury update: Knicks star exits Game 2 vs. 76ers late
McIlroy opens up on back-to-back Masters wins in interview with Travis Kelce
McIlroy opens up on back-to-back Masters wins in interview with Travis Kelce
Lewis Hamilton takes major Ferrari decision ahead of Canada Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton takes major Ferrari decision ahead of Canada Grand Prix
Rogue Piece codes for May 2026 to accelerate your progress
Rogue Piece codes for May 2026 to accelerate your progress
UFC Freedom 250: Ilia Topuria issues bold warning to Trump ahead of White House fight
UFC Freedom 250: Ilia Topuria issues bold warning to Trump ahead of White House fight
Jarred Vanderbilt Injury Update: Lakers forward suffers dislocated pink in Game 1
Jarred Vanderbilt Injury Update: Lakers forward suffers dislocated pink in Game 1
Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff raise boycott threat over Grand Slam prize money
Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff raise boycott threat over Grand Slam prize money
Patrick Mahomes to join Chiefs ‘way ahead of schedule’ as rehab progresses
Patrick Mahomes to join Chiefs ‘way ahead of schedule’ as rehab progresses
Wu Yize beats Shaun Murphy 18-17 to win 2026 World Snooker Championship
Wu Yize beats Shaun Murphy 18-17 to win 2026 World Snooker Championship

Popular News

Millie Bobby marks Jake Bongiovi’s 24th with rare romantic snap, touching post

Millie Bobby marks Jake Bongiovi’s 24th with rare romantic snap, touching post
7 hours ago
Donald Trump Invites Top CEOs Including Apple and Nvidia on high-stakes China trip

Donald Trump Invites Top CEOs Including Apple and Nvidia on high-stakes China trip
7 hours ago
China issues suspended death sentences to ex-defense ministers over bribery

China issues suspended death sentences to ex-defense ministers over bribery
7 hours ago