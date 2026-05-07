Jannik Sinner’s off-court conduct revealed by tennis insider: ‘Gangly teenager’

Jannik Sinner is not only creating an impression on the court but is also leaving a good impression on people off the court.
According to Tennis365, Sinner has began the season in stunning fashion, by winning the first four Masters events of 2026 in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, and Madrid.
Despite his dominance, the top players on the ATP Tour often speak very highly of the Italian and that’s been mirrored by a high-profile tennis journalist.
In an interview with Tales from Tennis, tennis broadcaster Rich Connelly divulged information about his experiences with Jannik Sinner away from the tennis court.
Connelly was full of praise for the World No. 1’s conduct and he revealed that Sinner’s behaviour has always been impeccable both on and off the court.
Connelly said, “He does an incredible job of bringing this personality to everything he does and I think from the outside, we kind of take it granted as that is who he is. Players put al ot of effort into the way they come across and how they are.”
“He’s one of the guys that when you sit down with him, he will return the question. And you can have a little conversation with him. I’ve found him to be a delight really, right from the moment when he came into the studio in Rotterdam a few years back when he was a gangly teenager effectively into the champion he is now. He’s been professional from the word go, but also kind with it,” he added.
Sinner has so far won 23 straight matches in 2026 season which has brought him titles at Indian Wells, the Miami Open, the Monte Carlo Masters, and the Madrid Open.