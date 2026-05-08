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UFC 328: Police ‘human shields’ separate Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland at volatile press conference

The rivalry between Chimaev and Strickland is deeply personal stemming from a 2022 sparring session

UFC 328: Police ‘human shields’ separate Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland at volatile press conference
UFC 328: Police ‘human shields’ separate Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland at volatile press conference

The tension in Newark reached a boiling point at the UFC 328 press conference as undefeated middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev and former titleholder Sean Strickland prepared for their championship clash on May 9, 2026.

The atmosphere at the Prudential Center was so volatile that the UFC took the unprecedented step of housing the fighters in separate hotels and surrounding them with police “human shields” to prevent a premature brawl.

The “bad blood” between the two is deeply personal stemming from a 2022 sparring session.

The rivalry between Chimaev and Strickland is deeply personal stemming from a 2022 sparring session
The rivalry between Chimaev and Strickland is deeply personal stemming from a 2022 sparring session

During the press event, Strickland did not hold back mocking Chimaev’s “bully” reputation by stating that their fight “would’ve happened no matter what, either in a f***ing parking lot, or in the f***ing Octagon.”

Chimaev, known for his relentless pressure countered with a chilling warning about their rivalry outside the sport saying, “I don’t want to kill a man. Haram. Out in the streets, it’s different. If he dies, he dies.”

As the main event approaches, security remains at an all-time high.

Fans are eager to see if Strickland’s volume striking can overcome Chimaev’s dominant wrestling in what Dana White has dubbed one of the most “genuine” feuds in MMA history.

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