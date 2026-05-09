Djokovic sends shocking French Open fitness warning after Italian Open upset

Novak Djokovic makes worrying fitness confession ahead of French Open after stunning Italin Open upset.
According to First Post, Djokovic admitted he is not sure whether he will be fully fit during the French Open or not after he was knocked out from the Italian Open.
The 24-times Grand Slam champion’s Rome campaign ended on Friday, May 8, in just the second round thanks to a shock defeat at the hands of the 20-year-old Dino Prizmic of Croatia.
The 38-year-old started the match well and looked in good touch but ultimately Prizmic prevailed 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.
This was Serbian tennis star's return to competitive tennis after a couple of months on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury.
Djokovic said after his shock defeat, “I see what I’m missing. Late half a step. I’m not definitely where I want to be for the highest level and to compete at the highest level and to be able to get far… I train hard. I train as much as the body allows me to. Then how it turns out on the court, that’s really unpredictable.”
Asked if he was confident he’ll be in good shape for the French Open, Djokovic said, “I don’t know,” before adding, “I hope so,” with a smile.
Djokovic had nott played since March when he lost to Jack Draper in the fourth round in Indian Wells, California.