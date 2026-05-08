Coinbase restores trading services following hours of AWS outage 

Coinbase, the US cryptocurrency exchange, has started restoring trading services following hours of AWS outage, which temporarily caused disruption in parts of its platform.
As per DownDetector, a web outage tracking site, hundreds of users reported issues with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on May 8.
Cointelegraph reported on May 8 that Coinbase detected an abrupt rise in error rates across its exchange, website and mobile app at about 8 pm Eastern time on May 7.
The company then shifted the entire market into cancel-only mode, preventing new orders, and later resumed trading in stages via an auction mode.
In cancel-only mode, users are allowed to cancel more orders but cannot place new trades.
However, Coinbase stated all of its trading services had resumed by May 8.
The outage was attributed to increasing temperatures at an AWS data center in Northern Virginia. Coinbase stated some of its infrastructure was affected by the data center disruption.
The company said its systems are particularly designed to withstand an outage in a single AWS availability zone.
"All major issues have now been fully resolved," Coinbase said, adding that its internal teams will conduct a full review.
However, AWS has yet to officially address the outage.