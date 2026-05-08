US expects Tehran’s response to peace proposal soon: Here's what Iranian officials say

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghei has given a consistent message to local media in recent days regarding the peace talks with the US to resolve the conflict.
As per spokesperson, Iran is currently looking towards a permanent declared end to the war on all fronts along with a guarantee that the war will not restart again.
Iranian officials stated Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz is not negotiable, but that Tehran may reopen the strait after the US blockade ends.
For the nuclear enrichment, Iranian officials will not do any compromise, as Tehran is resisting US demands to hand over its enriched uranium stockpile and entirely dismantle its nuclear programme — a major threat for the US.
Baghaei told Tasnim News Agency that the US proposal is currently being reviewed and that authorities are still evaluating it.
For the overnight exchange of fire and escalating tensions in Strait of Hormuz, he said Iran is still “nominally in a ceasefire situation.”
Notably, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expecting a response from Iran over the latest US peace proposal over the next few hours because Tehran has “not rejected it outright”, a former senior US official says.