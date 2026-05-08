Billie Eilish hits back as 'meat' statement triggers online backlash: 'Inherently wrong' 

Billie Eilish has once again been back in the headlines, but this time not for the music scene!
The BLUE hitmaker, currently promoting her new documentary film Hit Me Hard and Soft, has ignited a new debate for what she believes is "inherently wrong."
Notably, the controversy ignited when Eilish made the controversial statement during a video interview last week, where she publicly opened up about an opinion she strongly holds despite other people’s disagreement.
"Ya'll ain’t gonna like me for this one... Eating meat is inherently wrong. Two things cannot coincide: 'I love all animals so much, and I eat meat.’ Sorry - you could eat meat, go for it, you could love animals, but you can’t do both," the Grammy-winner told ELLE.
After the remarks, Eilish received online hate to which the 24-year-old musician responded in a fiery statement.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, May 7th, the Ocean Eyes crooner shared a few disturbing videos of the animal slaughter process, saying, "Go watch a documentary or two and some footage of what is done to the animals u claim to love."
"And what it does to the planet u pretend to love as well. If that footage was hard for u to watch, I encourage u to pls take a look at urself. Like, I am so tired of standing up for/having empathy for living being controversial," Eilish added.
For those unaware, the singer has been raising her voice for animal rights since she was a 12-year-old teenager. Since then, they have adopted a vegan lifestyle.