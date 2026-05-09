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US gas prices remain above $4.50 per gallon despite slight decline

The rising fuel costs have become one of the clearest signs of economic strain for many households

US gas prices remain above $4.50 per gallon despite slight decline
US gas prices remain above $4.50 per gallon despite slight decline

Gas prices across the United States remain high despite a slight daily decline, as per data highlighted by CNN.

On May 9, 2026, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline costs $4.53, down two cents from the previous day but still $1.36 higher in contrast to the similar period last year.

The latest figures reflect continued pressure on American consumers amid ongoing economic uncertainty due to the ongoing Strait of Hormuz related crisis.

Notably, the US-Iran war is now primarily centered on the vital waterway used for global trading, as both the countries have been exchanging fire for two days over the sea route.

US gas prices remain above $4.50 per gallon despite slight decline

The rising fuel costs have become one of the clearest signs of economic strain for many households.

Several reports suggested consumer sentiment in the US weekend this month, reaching another low as concerns over inflation and global instability continue.

Amid the ongoing Hormuz crisis, analysts continue monitoring whether prices will rise further heading into the summer travel season.

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