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Erika Kirk keynote speech at Hillsdale College sparks backlash: ‘Disappointment’

Erika Kirk tells Hillsdale College graduates to embrace late Charlie Kirk’s vision for life

Erika Kirk accepts Charlie Kirk honorary degree at Hillsdale College, sparks backlash
Erika Kirk accepts Charlie Kirk honorary degree at Hillsdale College, sparks backlash 

Turning Point CEO Erika Kirk gave the keynote speech during commencement at Hillsdale College, triggering widespread backlash on social media.

Erika received Charlie Kirk’s honorary degree at Hillsdale College on Saturday May, 9 and encouraged graduates to emulate the virtues of her late husband who was shot dead at Utah Valley University in September 2025.

She told the graduates at Hillsdale’s 174th commencement ceremony, “What you seek in life, you will get. You’re seeking the ugly, conspiracy, the pain, you’ll find it. If you’re seeking the good, the true, and the beautiful, you’ll find that as well.”

“You’re not made for a life that asks nothing of you. You are made for something higher, something that calls you upward, rather than settles you downward. At the center of that life, it must be Jesus Christ,” she added.


Erika presence as they keynote speaker at commencement ceremony triggered demonstration at the school.

The protestors came from Michigan counties, including Branch, Monroe, Macomb and Calhoun, just to oppose her presence. Internet users were also confused and raised questions about her arrival.

A user wrote on X, "Students and alumni were protesting this before it happened. What a bad joke and disappointment Hillsdale. Next year maybe you can get Megan Markle.”

“I think Hillsdale probably is one of these fake Christian things - like the ‘ministers’ who are worshiping Trump's golden statue at the golf course,” another commented.

Erika Kirk keynote speech at Hillsdale College sparks backlash: ‘Disappointment’

However, it is worth noting that Charlie Kirk had taken nearly three dozen of Hillsdale’s online courses and Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn had referred to Kirk as his favorite student who never went to Hillsdale during his remarks at Kirk’s funeral.

The college also launched a scholarship in Kirk’s honor.

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