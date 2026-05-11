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China reveals dates of Donald Trump’s high-stakes visit for talks with Xi Jinping

Donald Trump to visit China this week after nine-year gap as US and Iran fail to reach deal

China reveals dates of Donald Trump’s high-stakes visit for talks with Xi Jinping
China reveals dates of Donald Trump’s high-stakes visit for talks with Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump is all set to visit China for the first time in his second term this week.

According to AA, China’s Foreign Ministry announced on Monday, May 11, that Trump will visit China from May 13-15 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The ministry posted the statement on the US social media platform X, confirming plans previously announced by the US side.

The visit marks Trump’s first trip to China in almost nine years.

Former US President Joe Biden did not visit China during his term, while the last leader-level visit from the US to China took place in November 2017 when Trump made a state visit during his first term as president.

Trump’s latest visit comes at a critical moment as tensions remain high in the Middle East following the conflict triggered by US and Israeli strikes on Iran and its retaliatory attacks.

The trip had previously been scheduled for March 31 to April 2 but was postponed due to Trump’s need to focus on the war involving Iran.

The conflict in the Middle East is expected to be a key topic during the talks.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have become increasingly strained during Trump’s second term amid disputes over US tariff increases and technology restrictions as well as China’s moves to tighten control over rare earth elements, a sector in which it dominates global supply.

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