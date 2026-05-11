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Mark Kelly faces fresh Pentagon investigation call after ammo shortage claims

Mark Kelly draws Pentagon scrutiny after comments on ammunition supply as, Pete Hegseth demands probe

Mark Kelly faces fresh Pentagon investigation call after ammo shortage claims
Mark Kelly faces fresh Pentagon investigation call after ammo shortage claims

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called for Sen. Mark Kelly to be investigated over comments he made about US weapon stockpiles.

According to CNN, Hegseth slammed the retired Navy captain and former astronaut for expressing concern on CBS’ “Face the Nation” over US weapons stockpiles amid the Iran war, saying Kelly was “blabbing on TV” about a classified Pentagon briefing.

“Did he violate his oath…again? @DeptofWar legal counsel will review,” Hegseth posted on social media Sunday evening.

Kelly, who sits on the Senate Armed Services and Intelligence committees, said earlier Sunday that following briefings by the Pentagon on munitions, including Tomahawks, ATACMS and Patriot rounds, he found it “shocking how deep we have gone into these magazines.”

Kelly told CBS News’ Margaret Brennan “We’ve expended a lot of munitions. And that means the American people are less safe. Whether it’s a conflict in the western Pacific with China or somewhere else in the world, the munitions are depleted.”

Kelly responded to Hegseth’s post with a video of the pair at a recent Senate hearing. “We had this conversation in a public hearing a week ago and you said it would take ‘years’ to replenish some of these stockpiles. That’s not classified, it’s a quote from you,” Kelly posted, adding that the “war is coming at a serious cost.”

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