Iran rejects dramatic claims about Supreme Leader’s condition in new health update 

Iran has finally broken silence on the explosive claims around Supreme leader’s health condition and injury.
According to The Independent, Iran has claimed supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is suffering from a “small scratch” behind his ear following reports that he sustained life-altering injuries in US-Israeli attacks.
The ayatollah is in “full health” after he suffered injuries to his kneecap and back, the regime said, with their leader having not been publicly seen since the attacks began on 28 February and killed his father Ali Khamenei.
As per the reports, Khamenei required plastic surgery on his face and was awaiting a new prosthetic leg.
This came after four senior Iranian officials who are familiar with the ayatollah’s health told The New York Times earlier this month that the 56-year-old is gravely wounded, but that he is nonetheless mentally in good health.
One of Khamenei’s legs was operated on three times, and he is set to be fitted with a prosthetic, they said.
One of his hands was operated on and is gradually regaining function, while his face and lips have been badly burned, making speaking difficult.
In Tehran’s first public comments about his injuries, delivered through the semi-official Fars News agency, the regime said, “[His] back injury has improved during this period, and the kneecap injury will soon heal as well. He is in full health.”
Mazaher Hosseini, director general of protocol at the office of the supreme leader, said there was only a “small crack behind the ear” when asked about his facial injuries.
It has been reported that Khamenei narrowly escaped death during US-Israeli strikes on 28 February, that killed his father Ayatollah Khamenei and other family members.