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Trump Mobile release timeline confirmed: Details inside

The T1 phone is finally set for launch following several setbacks

Trump Mobile release timeline confirmed: Details inside
Trump Mobile release timeline confirmed: Details inside 

Trump Mobile has confirmed that shipments of its gold-colored T1 handset will start this week following some setbacks.

In a statement to USA Today, the company’s CEO, Pat O’Brien, announced that pre-ordered devices are set to be dispatched to the consumers, with all orders likely to be fulfilled over the coming weeks.

The T1 phone was first announced alongside the launch of Trump Mobile in June. Previously slated to launch in August, the device was later delayed to October ahead of the final launch date this week.

O'Brien told USA TODAY the company's phone production saw some delays while trying to get the T1 to completion.

"But those delays were worth it in our minds as we are delivering an amazing product," he stated.

According to the company, the first batch of T1 phones has been assembled in the United States, while future models will utilise the components primarily manufactured in America.

T1 smart phone features

The T1 smartphone consists of a gold finish, a 6.78-inch display, fingerprint sensor, and integrated with a range of cutting-edge features such as artificial intelligence (AI) face unlock, and a triple-camera setup.

Moreover, it runs on Android and is available at $499, with customers needing to place a refundable $100 deposit to reserve the device.

Alongside the phone, Trump Mobile offers a 5G wireless plan called the “47 Plan” for $47.45 per month, referencing Donald Trump’s two presidential terms.

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