News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Sam Altman VS Elon Musk: Microsoft emails reveal early doubts about openAI in trial

Emails presented in the court underscored skepticism among Microsoft executives regarding OpenAI’s progress towards AGI

Sam Altman VS Elon Musk: Microsoft emails reveal early doubts about openAI in trial
Sam Altman VS Elon Musk: Microsoft emails reveal early doubts about openAI in trial 

Everyone nowadays is aware of the ongoing Musk v. Altman's trial over the initiative of OpenAI during its launch, with internal Microsoft emails from 2018 presented during the trial have revealed the company’s early doubts about OpenAI and concerns that the startup could partner with Amazon instead.

On May 7, the emails presented in the court underscored skepticism among Microsoft executives regarding OpenAI’s progress toward artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Several reports suggested Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella questioned whether OpenAI’s research could assist Microsoft gain an advantage in AI.

At the time, the ChatGPT manufacturer was largely focused on game-playing AI systems, while Microsoft executives debated whether the company’s ambitions justified deeper investment and cloud support.

Sam Altman VS Elon Musk: Microsoft emails reveal early doubts about openAI in trial

However, OpenAI still held leverage because it needed a major computing power, and Microsoft feared losing the partnership to Amazon.

The courtroom disclosures come as the legal battle between Elon Musk and Sam Altman continues in Oakland.

Musk argues OpenAI abandoned its nonprofit mission, while the company stated the lawsuit is aimed at slowing its growth in favor of Musk’s AI company, xAI.

Despite the early doubts, the American tech giant later heavily invested into OpenAI and expanded its partnership through Azure cloud infrastructure, making the startup central to Microsoft’s broader AI strategy.

Jeff Bezos receives online criticism after Met Gala 2026 sponsorship
Jeff Bezos receives online criticism after Met Gala 2026 sponsorship
Can humans regrow limbs? Breakthrough research sparks hope
Can humans regrow limbs? Breakthrough research sparks hope
Google introduces Fitbit Air with THESE essential features: Pricing, availability
Google introduces Fitbit Air with THESE essential features: Pricing, availability
UFO files reveal Apollo astronauts saw mysterious lights on moon
UFO files reveal Apollo astronauts saw mysterious lights on moon
Instagram removes optional end-to-end encryption feature: Here's what users should do now?
Instagram removes optional end-to-end encryption feature: Here's what users should do now?
Russian satellites perform ‘sophisticated’ maneuver: Pass within 10 feet of each other
Russian satellites perform ‘sophisticated’ maneuver: Pass within 10 feet of each other
Donald Trump invites top CEOs including Apple and Nvidia on high-stakes China trip
Donald Trump invites top CEOs including Apple and Nvidia on high-stakes China trip
Did Instagram's bot purge remove millions of followers from celeb's accounts?
Did Instagram's bot purge remove millions of followers from celeb's accounts?
Will Elon Musk win lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman?
Will Elon Musk win lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman?
Google introduces approximate location feature in Chrome for Android users
Google introduces approximate location feature in Chrome for Android users
SpaceX plans $55 billion ‘Terafab’ chip facility in Texas amid AI push
SpaceX plans $55 billion ‘Terafab’ chip facility in Texas amid AI push
Apple agrees to largest-ever settlement over Siri AI features
Apple agrees to largest-ever settlement over Siri AI features

Popular News

Gwyneth Paltrow pays tribute to ‘amazing women who shaped’ her

Gwyneth Paltrow pays tribute to ‘amazing women who shaped’ her
7 minutes ago
Katrina Kaif marks her first Mother’s Day as mom with heartfelt post

Katrina Kaif marks her first Mother’s Day as mom with heartfelt post
56 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra makes Kiara Advani’s first Mother’s Day special with moving gestures

Sidharth Malhotra makes Kiara Advani’s first Mother’s Day special with moving gestures
47 minutes ago