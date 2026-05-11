News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to testify in Musk and OpenAI legal battle

Elon Musk and Sam Altman’s OpenAI legal battle pulls in Microsoft chief Satya Nadella as witness

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to testify in Musk and OpenAI legal battle
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to testify in Musk and OpenAI legal battle 

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is expected to take the stand in Elon Musk’s lawsuit against OpenAI.

According to News AZ, Nadella will appear before the court on Monday, May 11, where he will be questioned about internal emails that allegedly show how Microsoft helped fund OpenAI’s transition from a philanthropic research group into a major for-profit artificial intelligence company.

Nadella’s testimony will come before OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, whose appearance in court, expected on Tuesday or Wednesday, will mark one of the final stages of a closely watched federal trial in Oakland, California.

The case has exposed internal tensions among prominent Silicon Valley engineers, investors, and executives during the years leading up to the 2022 launch of ChatGPT, the AI chatbot that brought OpenAI global attention.

Musk’s lawsuit accuses OpenAI of abandoning its original nonprofit mission and misusing approximately $38 million in founding donations, which he says were intended to support charitable AI research but instead helped build a company now valued at more than $850 billion.


The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is seeking to force OpenAI to return to its original nonprofit structure, a move that could significantly affect its competitive position in the global AI race against companies such as Anthropic, Google, and China’s DeepSeek.

OpenAI, however, argues that Musk voluntarily left the organization after failing to secure majority control and later became a direct competitor through his own AI company, xAI.

Sam Altman VS Elon Musk: Microsoft emails reveal early doubts about openAI in trial
Sam Altman VS Elon Musk: Microsoft emails reveal early doubts about openAI in trial
Jeff Bezos receives online criticism after Met Gala 2026 sponsorship
Jeff Bezos receives online criticism after Met Gala 2026 sponsorship
Can humans regrow limbs? Breakthrough research sparks hope
Can humans regrow limbs? Breakthrough research sparks hope
Google introduces Fitbit Air with THESE essential features: Pricing, availability
Google introduces Fitbit Air with THESE essential features: Pricing, availability
UFO files reveal Apollo astronauts saw mysterious lights on moon
UFO files reveal Apollo astronauts saw mysterious lights on moon
Instagram removes optional end-to-end encryption feature: Here's what users should do now?
Instagram removes optional end-to-end encryption feature: Here's what users should do now?
Russian satellites perform ‘sophisticated’ maneuver: Pass within 10 feet of each other
Russian satellites perform ‘sophisticated’ maneuver: Pass within 10 feet of each other
Donald Trump invites top CEOs including Apple and Nvidia on high-stakes China trip
Donald Trump invites top CEOs including Apple and Nvidia on high-stakes China trip
Did Instagram's bot purge remove millions of followers from celeb's accounts?
Did Instagram's bot purge remove millions of followers from celeb's accounts?
Will Elon Musk win lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman?
Will Elon Musk win lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman?
Google introduces approximate location feature in Chrome for Android users
Google introduces approximate location feature in Chrome for Android users
SpaceX plans $55 billion ‘Terafab’ chip facility in Texas amid AI push
SpaceX plans $55 billion ‘Terafab’ chip facility in Texas amid AI push

Popular News

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama ejected after elbow incident, coach blasts ‘disgusting’ physicality

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama ejected after elbow incident, coach blasts ‘disgusting’ physicality
24 minutes ago
King Charles calls for William, Harry 'reunion' amid growing pressure on monarchy

King Charles calls for William, Harry 'reunion' amid growing pressure on monarchy
an hour ago
Dwayne Johnson leaves Kevin Hart shocked with raunchy roast remarks about Eniko Hart

Dwayne Johnson leaves Kevin Hart shocked with raunchy roast remarks about Eniko Hart
an hour ago