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James Van Der Beek's wife shares grieving post three months after his death

The 'Dawson's Creek' star passed in February of this year after brief battle with colorectal cancer

James Van Der Beeks wife shares grieving post three months after his death
James Van Der Beek's wife shares grieving post three months after his death  

Kimberly Van Der Beek marked three months since her beloved husband, James Van Der Beek, passed away at the age of 48.

The Dawson's Creek star's wife, who is also a film producer, turned to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, May 12, to share the emotional tribute to her late partner after three months since he left the world after a brief battle with cancer.

"Yesterday was three months since we lost @vanderjames. To say I’m heartbroken is a severe understatement. Words don’t capture what grief is," Kimberly lamented.

She continued sharing with her 554K followers that, "The comforts of shock have worn off. The reality is settling in, and I miss him. We all miss him. Yet, there is a different kind of magic in the air. I feel him."

"I know him more deeply. My conscious connection to God has deepened. The veils of the universe have thinned. And I trust that this is the path my family and I have always intended to walk," the Teenage Paparazzo star, who tied the knot with the late actor in 2010, added.

James Van Der Beek's death: 

James Van Der Beek tragically died at the age of 48 after his brief battle with colorectal cancer on February 11 of this year.

The couple also share six children: Olivia, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, Joshua and Jeremiah.   

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