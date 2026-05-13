Google announces Googlebook with several top-notch features: Check pricing

Google has introduced a new category of AI-centric laptops, which is known as the Googlebook, launched at its Android Show: I/O Edition.
The recently introduced devices are described as a blend between Chromebooks and Microsoft’s AI-focused Copilot+ PCs, designed to be built around Google’s Gemini AI system.
The significant launch of Googlebooks represents a major transition from conventional operating systems to “intelligence-based computing.”
Unlike Chromebooks, the latest device will be equipped with the cutting-edge modern operating system (reportedly linked to Google’s Project Aluminum), while still supporting Android apps and deeper AI integration.
The highlight is the main focus on Gemini-powered features. One example is the “Magic Pointer”, an AI cursor that can interpret what you’re pointing at on screen and take actions, including scheduling events from emails or combining images to preview designs. Another feature allows users to create custom widgets using simple AI prompts.
Notably, Googlebooks are incorporated with Android phones, enabling users to cast apps directly to the laptop and access phone files within a couple of seconds via “Quick Access” system.
For hardware, the models will be built by significant manufacturers including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Google has teased a premium “Featherweight Design” with a signature lightstrip called the “Glowbar.”
Googlebooks pricing
The Alphabet-owned Google has yet to officially reveal the pricing details of Googlebooks, with expected prices likely to be in between mid-to-premium laptop range, making them more expensive as compared to traditional Chromebooks.