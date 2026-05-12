Spotify celebrates 20th anniversary with new ‘Spotify 20’ throwback feature

Spotify is celebrating its 20th anniversary in an exciting way, offering a fully personalized look at their entire music history.
The Swedish-music streaming giant launched Spotify 20 that lets fans unlock “Your Party of the Year(s)” experience within the app, evoking nostalgia among users.
The experience initiates with a walk back to your first day on Spotify. It will let you add never-before-shared data for users to look back at their time on Spotify since they first joined, including:
- First Day on Spotify
- Total Number of Unique Songs Listened To
- First Song Streamed
- All-Time Most Streamed Artist
To top it all off, users will get an All-Time Top Songs Playlist—a collection of their top 120 tracks, complete with play counts shown, ready to save to their library.
Every data story includes a customised share card that can be saved, sent to friends or uploaded to social platforms like Instagram.
To find it, launch the Spotify mobile app and search “Spotify 20” or “Party of the Year(s)” – or visit on a mobile device.