Apple released iOS 26.5 with THESE significant updates: Details inside 

In a significant update, Apple has officially rolled out iOS 26.5 for iPhone 11 models and newer. Users can download the update by launching Settings > General > Software Update.
The latest update includes essential security enhancements.
Encrypted RCS messaging launches
One of the major additions is encrypted RCS messaging between iPhone and Android users. RCS supports multiple high-end features such as high-quality media sharing, read receipts, and typing indicators.
With iOS 26.5, the Cupertino-based tech giant added end-to-end encryption, shown by a lock icon in chats.
The feature is still labeled beta and based on carrier support.
Apple Maps gets Ads and suggested places
Apple Maps has launched advertisements for the first time. Businesses can now pay to appear in Maps search results.
Moreover, the company has released “Suggested Places,” which advises nearby restaurants, tourist sports using organic and paid suggestions.
Compatibility
Additionally, iOS 26.5 makes pairing accessories simpler. Users can now connect devices such as Magic Keyboard or Magic Mouse directly to an iPhone with USB-C, and the accessories will automatically pair.