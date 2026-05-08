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Instagram removes optional end-to-end encryption feature: Here's what users should do now?

Instagram users wanting improved privacy are strongly advised to move sensitive conversations to Signal or WhatsApp

Instagram removes optional end-to-end encryption feature: Heres what users should do now?
Instagram removes optional end-to-end encryption feature: Here's what users should do now?

Instagram users are losing access to end-to-end encrypted direct messages from today, May 8, 2026.

An essential feature, which was released in 2023 for enhanced privacy, as an optional setting, is now being removed by Meta.

Messages will now return to standard encryption, meaning Meta can technically access content such as texts, photos, videos and voice notes if required.

End-to-end encryption ensures only the sender and receiver can read messages. Standard encryption still protects messages online but allows the service provider to access content under certain conditions.


Why is Meta removing end-to-end encryption?

Meta stated very specific users enabled encrypted DMs on Instagram. The company is rather directing privacy-focused users to WhatsApp, where end-to-end encryption remains enabled by default.

Privacy groups argue the feature’s low usage may be because many users never knew it existed.

As per several privacy advocates, removing encryption simplifies it for users to easily review or hand over during legal investigations.

However, child safety groups support the decision, arguing encryption makes it difficult to detect harmful content and online abuse.

What Instagram users should do?

Users wanting improved privacy are strongly advised to move sensitive conversations to Signal or WhatsApp.

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