Jeff Bezos receives online criticism after Met Gala 2026 sponsorship

The 2026 Met Gala sparked major online criticism after Amazon’s founder and Lauren Sánchez were announced as lead sponsors and honorary co-chairs of the event.
Social media critics labelled the event “The Bezos Ball,” accusing the billionaire of using the star-studded event to enhance his public image while facing backlash over Amazon labor practices and wealth inequality.
The criticism primarily included reports of difficult warehouse conditions, including claims involving strict productivity targets and limited break times for workers.
Several reports suggested protesters outside the venue referenced these allegations during demonstrations connected to the event.
Jeff Bezos net worth in 2026
Jeff Bezos’s total fortune is between $224 billion and $281 billion, making him one of the richest people in the world.
Meanwhile, Amazon currently holds a market value of nearly $3 trillion, remaining among the world’s most valuable companies.
Jeff Bezos's new controversy has ignited calls online for consumers to cancel Amazon Prime subscriptions and support local businesses instead.